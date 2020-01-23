Temperatures are set to plummet towards freezing across the South East in the latter half of this weekend.

Met Éireann says the cold spell will make itself known once a band of rain clears eastwards across the region in early hours of Sunday morning.

Sunday is set to be bright and cold with temperatures hovering just slightly above freezing. Showers of snow and sleet will then spread westwards as the night progresses.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly confirmed that there while there’s a definite risk of wintry precipitation on Sunday, Monday is more uncertain with conflicting forecasts across the weather models.

A risk of wintry showers on Sunday and still a lot of uncertainty on Monday and Tuesday as GFS continues to develop that low over Ireland but ECMWF keeps it East of us. Certainly much colder from Sunday for a few days. pic.twitter.com/TxTwhnQKuH — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 23, 2020