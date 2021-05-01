Kevin Galvin

One Waterford punter is having an extra special May Bank Holiday weekend, after scooping the joint biggest Irish prize of the evening, taking home half a million euro.

A quick pick Euromillions Plus ticket at the Post Office in Cleaboy, on the outskirts of Waterford City, has won its owner the big prize, one of two won in the country this evening.

The EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw (Friday 30th April) were: 05, 08, 12, 28, 42.

Meanwhile players in Letterkenny are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after a Donegal ticket holder was just one lucky star number away from winning the €43,409,687 jackpot on offer last night.