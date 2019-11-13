13 November 2019
Someone in Carlow is waking up €500,000 richer this morning.
The Euromillions jackpot wasn’t won last night, but there was a winner of the Euromillions Plus top prize.
The winning numbers are 5, 13, 22, 39 and 46.
