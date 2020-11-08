Digital Desk Staff

A lucky bookstore in a south Dublin town has been revealed as the location where a EuroMillions ticket worth over €1 million was bought for last Friday’s draw.

The National Lottery is calling on EuroMillions players in Stillorgan, Co Dublin and its surrounding areas to check their tickets after it confirmed that the Bookstation store in Stillorgan Shopping Centre, Stillorgan, Co Dublin, was where Friday’s €1 million EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ was sold.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code from Friday’s EuroMillions draw, which is worth €1,005,000 (one million and five thousand euro) to one lucky Dublin player is: I JXJ 84625.

Bookstation

Bookstation in Stillorgan has an impressive recent form in selling winning lottery tickets as this is the fourth major National Lottery prize it has sold in the past two years with all four prizes totalling a massive €2,294,431.

General manager of Bookstation, Tom Nolan, was both surprised and delighted to learn that this store has sold yet another National Lottery winner. He said: “When I got the call from our National Lottery rep I thought it was a wind up. Even though this is the fourth time I’ve got the call, it still doesn’t prepare you for the shock you get. I’m just delighted for our customers and I do hope the winner is one of our regular customers. Whoever it may be myself and all the staff at Bookstation wish them all the happiness in the world with their winnings. It really is an impressive run of luck for our customers and long may it last.”

In February this year a ticket, which landed a Dubliner the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000, was sold at the store. The same top prize of €500,000 was also won by another customer of Bookstation in October 2019. 12 months before that, in October 2018, a Lotto ticket worth €294,431 was bought at the store, kicking off this lucky streak.

Friday’s EuroMillions draw was the second draw in the eagerly anticipated EuroMillions ‘Fortnight of Fortunes’ which guarantees to make five brand new millionaires in Ireland over two weeks with a series of special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ events. Another millionaire will be made this Tuesday.