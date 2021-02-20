James Cox & Kevin Galvin

A weather warning has been issued for four of the five South-Eastern counties, as well as four others across the country.

People in Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny and Carlow are all being told to anticipate strong winds later this afternoon, with a yellow weather warning coming into effect at 12pm today.

The warning also covers the counties of Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth, and remains in place until 6pm this evening.

Met Éireann says gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour are expected.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster said there will be heavy and thundery rain in most areas by this afternoon.

Met Éireann said: “Rain, heavy or thundery at times will spread to all areas by early afternoon, as southeast winds increase strong to near gale force and gusty, with gales or strong gales at times on coasts. The rain will clear north-eastwards in the evening as winds veer south-westerly and gradually ease. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.”