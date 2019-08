Next week on Beat Breakfast, we are giving away a family pass each day to the Dualla Show.

It takes place on Sunday 25th August, in Dualla Co. Tipperary.

At the Dualla Show, you can find a Circus along with Children’s Entertainment, Showjumping, Tractor Pulling, Truck Show, Cooking & Gardening Demos PLUS Live Country Music with Trudi Lalor and guests.

More info at duallashow.ie