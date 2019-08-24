A German city, with 340,000 residents, and dating back to 1214, is offering €1 million to someone who can prove it doesn’t exist.

The Bielefeld Conspiracy is a satirical conspiracy theory, claiming that the city doesn’t exist, with the theory posing three questions.

Have you ever been to Bielefeld? Do you know anybody from Bielefeld? Do you know anybody who has ever been to Bielefeld?

With the majority of respondents answering no, the conspiracy gained traction after being posted online 25 years ago, but now the city want to put the theory to bed once and for all.

Anyone who can provide an irrefutable argument that the city of Bielefeld does indeed, not exist, by submitting photo or video evidence to the Bielefeld’s marketing group – will win themselves €1 million.

If not, the city says the theory – jokingly referenced by the likes of Chancellor Angela Merkel in a speech about Bielefeld – can finally be put to rest.