The CAO deadline is just around the corner. Making your CAO choices can be difficult particularly when you consider the number and range of programmes on offer.

However, if you’re looking for career focussed degrees, a vibrant student scene, both on and off-campus, along with a supportive learning environment look no further than Mary Immaculate College.

According to Dr Geraldine Brosnan, Director of Student Life at MIC; “MIC prides itself on our high-quality student experience on both our MIC Limerick and MIC Thurles campuses. The College’s support services are extensive and of very high quality.”

Those thinking of applying to MIC should also note that prospective students at both undergraduate and postgraduate level can now apply for two elite sports scholarships worth €4,000 each, while those applying for undergraduate degrees at MIC Limerick and MIC Thurles can also apply for entrance scholarships, valued at €2,000 each.

A new CAO Points Concession Scheme has also been introduced whereby up to 10 places across all undergraduate programmes will be reserved for those who have demonstrated a high level of sporting performance. Successful applicants who meet all the necessary requirements may be eligible for a points reduction of up to 40 points below the First Round CAO points cut-off for the programme they have applied for.

MICs programmes include a Bachelor of Arts programme that has been running for over 25 years and offers students the chance to choose from 13 subjects. The innovative BA in Contemporary and Applied Theatre Studies offers a mix of academic and practical learning with students having access to the beautiful 500-seater Lime Tree Theatre situated on the MIC Limerick campus. MIC’s BA in Early Childhood Care and Education is an exciting and challenging programme for those interested in working with young children.

Of course, the College also offers a range of programmes in primary and post-primary school teaching.

