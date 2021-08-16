By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: Bird Watch Ireland

White-tailed Eagles chicks have been released into the wild in Waterford.

The White-Tailed Eagles were born in Norway and have been re-introduced in the county.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says they took flight to bolster Ireland’s existing population of the bird.

The service also wants to bolster the bird in this country, after they were eradicated here in the late 19th century.

21 of the animals have been released into the wild at four Munster sites including Waterford and Killarney National Park.

Project site monitor on the reintroduction project of the eagles, Philip Buckley says they’re vital to the culture and wildlife of the country:

“They were a historic species here in the country – very important part of peoples culture and folklore, and also as an apex predator, a very important part of biodiversity and they were sadly exterminated here in the country by human activity in the late 19th century – we are trying to restore a pt of Ireland’s national heritage.”