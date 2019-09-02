One in seven people suffer from migraines in the Republic of Ireland as activists bid to increase awareness of the condition.

Migraine Awareness Week gets underway today, to increase public knowledge of the condition.

It also aims to reduce stigma and show how it’s different to a ‘bad headache.’

“Migraine can be a crippling condition,” explained Ciara O’Rourke, a working mother who suffers from migraine.

“When it strikes, it really impacts on my home and professional life. Thankfully I have extremely supportive family, friends and work colleagues who understand how devastating it can be.

“Yet, sometimes one of the hardest things to cope with is people seeing migraines as just headaches. That’s why today’s research is so important to raise greater awareness of the condition.”

A Consumer Survey, undertaken by Amarach Research to coincide with Migraine Awareness Week revealed:

Almost 70% of migraine sufferers are concerned about their overall quality of life

Nearly 50% are concerned about their productivity, and 20% are concerned about their family and relationships

Two-thirds of migraine sufferers said that the most common form of stigma associated with migraine is that they are over-reacting to a bad headache

71% of sufferers have or know someone who has left work early or not finished a task in work due to migraine

36% of sufferers have left a job or reduced weekly hours due to migraine

“Migraine attacks can be severe for the sufferer. It’s important to highlight the extent to which migraine affects people in Ireland and to encourage them to seek professional advice and support,” said Beaumont Hospital Neurologist Dr Martin Ruttledge.