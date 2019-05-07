There have been calls to delay a decision on the National Broadband Plan until politicians can further examine the figures involved.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the final bidder for the contract to roll out high-speed broadband across the country at its meeting today.

The €3bn project will provide broadband to 540,000 homes, farms and businesses currently without it.

But some, including Labour leader and Wexford TD Brendan Howlin, have baulked at the price tag:

“So what we need now is all the facts, all the analysis, all the opinions, all the costing laid on the table and for them all to be rigorously checked by the Oireachtas committee. Then we can make a democratic decision,” he said.

You can see if your area is covered in the plan on this interactive map here