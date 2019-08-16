What to watch this weekend on Netflix

Looking for something to sink your teeth into on TV this weekend? Why not check out the latest additions to Netflix instead?

Mindhunter Season 2

FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench probe further into the psyches of those who have done the unthinkable. With help from psychologist Wendy Carr, they apply their groundbreaking behavioral analysis to hunting notorious serial killers. Inspired by true events, MINDHUNTER Season 2 returns today. The new season stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain. The series is directed by David Fincher (Gone Girl, Zodiac) as well as Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and Carl Franklin (The Leftovers, House of Cards). David Fincher, Joshua Donen (Gone Girl, The Quick and the Dead), Charlize Theron (Girlboss, Hatfields & McCoys) and Cean Chaffin (Gone Girl, Fight Club) executive produce along with Courtenay Miles and Beth Kono.

Sacred Games: Season 2

Sacred Games Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off and addresses all the questions unanswered. Sartaj Singh continues to hunt for the truth and save Mumbai from ultimate destruction while delving into crime boss Ganesh Gaitonde’s insidious past. Unbeknown to Sartaj, he and Gaitonde have strong links and ultimately, the same goal. Who is the elusive Guruji and what lies behind the closed doors of his ashram? How are Gaitonde, Malcolm, and Trivedi all connected? Are the new entrants, Shahid Khan, and Batya Abelman, friends or foes? What secrets does KD Yadav hold and who will they benefit? Who is determined to destroy the city and why? And most importantly, who is the puppet-master of these Sacred Games? Sartaj is running against time, all while struggling to pick up the pieces of his own life after the end of his marriage, and discovering uncomfortable truths about his past and his father, as well. And now, he has less than 14 days to uncover the truth and rescue Mumbai.

45 rpm

Forming an uneasy love triangle, three characters with ties to the music industry set out to create a new record label and live a rock-and-roll lifestyle in the conservative political environment of 1960s Spain.

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Three football phenoms set for stardom — Spencer Rattler, Lance LeGendre and Nik Scalzo — navigate the ultimate season of their high school careers.

Sextuplets

Father-to-be Alan is shocked to learn that he was born a sextuplet (all played by Marlon Wayans). With his newfound brother Russell riding shotgun, the duo sets out on a hilarious journey to reunite with their remaining long-lost siblings.

The Little Switzerland

The discovery of the tomb of William Tell’s son in a town in the Basque Country spurs the village’s cantankerous citizens to lobby for Swiss annexation.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Comedian and Girl’s Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish introduces the world to six of her favourite comedians in Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready – a bold new collection of hilarious half-hour stand-up comedy specials. Hosted and executive produced by Haddish and She Ready Productions, the special features a diverse group of comedians with whom she shares a personal history, including Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview). Legendary comic Wanda Sykes and veteran producer Page Hurwitz also serve as executive producers via their production company Push It Productions.

Happy Jail

This five-part docu-series goes inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), a unique Philippine jail where dancing is part of the inmates’ exercise and rehabilitation. CPDRC shot to worldwide fame when its 2007 performance of “Thriller” went viral, but ten years later it faces intense scrutiny when an ex-convict is hired to run it. Happy Jail is directed by Emmy Award winner Michele Josue (Matt Shepard Is a Friend of Mine).

Diagnosis

Based on Dr. Lisa Sanders’ hugely popular column in The New York Times Magazine, Diagnosis follows various patients on their respective journeys toward finding a diagnosis, and potentially a cure, for their mysterious illnesses. By combining the power of global crowdsourcing, social media, and established medical expertise, each case is untangled with illuminating new insights that had previously eluded doctors. From award-winning executive producers Scott Rudin, Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn, and in association with The New York Times, Diagnosis explores the life-changing impact of receiving a diagnosis for individuals who’ve been searching for answers, and the healing that comes with connecting with others who can empathize with their experiences.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

When Zim suddenly reappears to begin Phase 2 of his evil alien plan to conquer Earth, his longtime nemesis Dib sets out to unmask him once and for all.

Super Monsters Back to School

Vida’s starting school in Pitchfork Pines, and the Super Monsters are helping their friend adjust to everything that’s new and different.

Cannon Busters

A robot, a renegade and a sensational pink Cadillac join the infectiously upbeat friendship droid S.A.M. on her quest to find her missing best friend.

Better Than Us

Set in Moscow in a not-so-distant future where human beings coexist with robots, a man finds himself entangled in the first murder committed by an experimental humanoid.