James Cox

The Government will receive National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommendations on Covid-19 restrictions on Monday with clarity on what could change likely on Tuesday.

So what changes are likely?

Covid-19 restrictions

5km travel restriction — People are growing increasingly frustrated at the 5km travel limit and this is likely to be extended to 10km or 20km. Allowing people to travel anywhere within their own counties is unlikely.

Schools — The plan is for all students to return to school after the Easter break.

Construction — Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said there will likely be “some level of opening of the construction industry” because of the pressure on housing.

Outdoor activity/sport — Speaking at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting on February 25th, Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicated restrictions on outdoor activity and sport could be eased. This could mean the return of non-contact training and activities such as golf and tennis. However, the level of Covid-19 infection has not dropped as Government had hoped so it remains to be seen if these restrictions will be eased.

Non-essential retail

It looks unlikely that non-essential retail will return before May while there is unlikely to be any developments on restaurants or pubs.

When will details emerge?

The Government will receive Nphet’s recommendations tomorrow and the Cabinet subcommittee will then meet for discussion.

They will give their recommendations to Cabinet on Tuesday before an official Government announcement.

However, details of any changes are likely to emerge on Monday evening.

What can we expect?

The 5km travel limit will be extended, while there will be some level of a construction return.

The easing of restrictions to outdoor activities looks uncertain due to persistent Covid-19 case numbers.

People hoping for a return in non-essential retail are likely to be disappointed, but the Government may set out a target for their return based on the vaccine rollout.

Some have speculated over a mid-May return for non-essential retail.

Retail Excellence Managing Director, Duncan Graham, says shop owners need a clear path forward.

“We’re now looking at some sort of review on April 5th, which could lead us to May or even June before non-essential retail gets its doors properly open. The one thing that retailers have been looking for throughout all this is some sense of certainty, it’s been extremely difficult for all non-essential retailers throughout the pandemic. They’ve had their doors closed for seven of the last 12 months.”

How does it compare to reopening in the UK?

England

The plan to reopen most of society in England by June 21st remains in place:

From tomorrow, outdoor gatherings will be allowed including either six people or two households.

Shops, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality are due to reopen on April 12th.

From May 17th, two households might be allowed to mix in homes, six could meet in places like pubs.

June 21st: All social restrictions to be removed.

Northern Ireland

The North has a five-step plan for easing lockdown.

There are no specific dates but the next executive review will take place on April 15th.

Reports of the UK offering the Republic 3.7 million Covid-19 vaccines emerged on Sunday and one of the goals is believed to be aiding in the lifting of restrictions in the North.

Step one:

Contact limited to own household, support bubble

Up to six from two households can meet outdoors.

Step two:

Up to six people from two households can meet outdoors at a private dwelling.

Up to 10 people from two households can meet outdoors not at a private dwelling.

Step three:

Up to six people from two households can meet indoors in a private dwelling.

Increased numbers allowed for organised gatherings not at a private dwelling.

Restricted numbers allowed indoors not at a private dwelling.

Step four:

Up to 10 from two households can meet indoors and outdoors in private dwellings.

No household limits on meeting outdoors not at a private dwelling.

Overnight stays allowed.

Increased numbers allowed indoors not at a private dwelling.

Step five:

Households limits lifted in private dwellings.

Organised outdoors gatherings are limited only by risk assessment and mitigations.

Scotland

Scotland has also adopted a phased approach for reopening, with a goal of the end of June for all restrictions to be eased like in England.

Wales

Wales will ease travel restrictions within the country.

They are sticking closer to the English model as the next easing of restrictions after tomorrow will come on April 12th.