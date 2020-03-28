The government has published its list of essential services that must continue to travel to work if necessary during the current tightened restrictions.

All of these employees must have proof of employment to be shown to a member of the Gardaí if travelling to the person’s home and their workplace.

The list of categories is as follows:

Agriculture & Fishing Manufacturing Repair and installation of Machinery and Equipment Electricity, Gas & Water Construction Wholesale and Retail Trade Services Transport Storage and Communication Accommodation and Food Services Information and Communications Financial and legal activities Professional, Scientific and Technical activities Rental and Leasing Activities Administrative and Support Public Administration and Defense Human health and social work activities Community / Voluntary Services

A list has been published with specific jobs within these categories that qualify for the status as being “essential”, which can be viewed here.

“The purpose of this document is to provide guidance to employers and employees as to what constitutes an essential service where workers cannot work from home and have no option but to travel to work

“In addition, workers in the categories of essential services set out in the attached appendix are permitted to travel to work, subject to compliance with the guidance below.

“If you carry out an activity that is necessary for the continued provision of an essential service by another organisation or you are part of an essential supply chain, you should continue to carry out that activity.

“To the maximum extent possible, that should be done remotely.”