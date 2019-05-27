Minister for Defence and Wexford TD Paul Kehoe has announced 30 additional special needs assistant posts for the county in September.

The figures are part of a nationwide bundle of almost 800 new SNA posts confirmed by Education Minister Joe McHugh.

The Department of Education says that 20 new posts will be allocated to primary schools in the county, while the remainder will be divided between post primary and special schools.

The Government will invest almost €560million in SNAs this year, as part of a total €1.9 billion investment in special educational needs.

The successful schools are being notified of the news today by the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).