A New Ross woman says she is “100% certain” that she caught a ghost on camera last Saturday.

Karen Furlong who practices as a shamanic master took the spooky snap during last weekend’s cold spell.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, Karen says she ran to her front door when she saw it was snowing outside to take some shots of St. Mary’s church across the road.

However, it wasn’t until Karen went back inside to post the pics to Twitter that she noticed something was amiss.


“I zoomed in and said: ‘Oh my god, I think that’s a ghost, a spirit!”, she told The Irish Mirror.

As to who the ghostly figure might be, Karen strongly believes that the more she looks at it, the more she believes it’s a woman in despair.

The photo has already made front-page headlines in New Ross.


So, what are your thoughts? Is it real? Or is it simply a trick of the light?

Hero Image: Google Street Maps & Pexels; composite

