A New Ross woman says she is “100% certain” that she caught a ghost on camera last Saturday.

Karen Furlong who practices as a shamanic master took the spooky snap during last weekend’s cold spell.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, Karen says she ran to her front door when she saw it was snowing outside to take some shots of St. Mary’s church across the road.

However, it wasn’t until Karen went back inside to post the pics to Twitter that she noticed something was amiss.

“I zoomed in and said: ‘Oh my god, I think that’s a ghost, a spirit!”, she told The Irish Mirror.

As to who the ghostly figure might be, Karen strongly believes that the more she looks at it, the more she believes it’s a woman in despair.

Think I caught a ghost here . No one was walking up the road when I took this picture . Only when I looked at it again I see it . #ghost #spirit #supernatural pic.twitter.com/p9xinjkOXP — karen furlong⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kfurlong45) January 23, 2021

The photo has already made front-page headlines in New Ross.

The front page of this week’s New Ross Standard. In shops Tuesday or you can get your local paper direct to your phone, tablet or laptop from as little as €1.15 per week with our new ePaper. To get started, simply visit https://t.co/AklWp28fco pic.twitter.com/5oTUSDEaRj — New Ross Standard (@newrossstandard) January 25, 2021



So, what are your thoughts? Is it real? Or is it simply a trick of the light?

Hero Image: Google Street Maps & Pexels; composite