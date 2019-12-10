Wexford woman among survivors in New Zealand following volcanic eruption

By Denise O’Donoghue

A Co Wexford woman is among the survivors of a volcano eruption in New Zealand that claimed the lives of six people.

Eimear Doyle, 26, has been named on a list of survivors on the New Zealand Red Cross’ Family Links website.

The website allows people to register the names of their loved ones gone missing in the disaster and for survivors to self-register and mark themselves as safe.

She responded to a listing on the website to confirm she had survived.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case of an Irish person caught up in the disaster and they are ready to provide consular assistance if asked.

It is believed that no other Irish person was affected by the disaster.

The eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand. Photo: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust via AP

Six people died following the eruption on volcanic White Island shortly after 2pm on Monday.

Dozens of tourists were exploring New Zealand’s most active volcano in the Bay of Plenty when it erupted with a large plume of ash and jets of scalding steam. It is believed most of the 47 people on the island at the time of the eruption were from Australia.

Scientists had noted an increase in volcanic activity in recent weeks, leading to questions as to why tourists were still allowed on the island.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament the “scale of this tragedy is devastating”.

“We know, too, there will be bigger questions in relation to this event. These questions must be asked and they must be answered,” she said.

“But our focus now is on discharging our duty of care to support those affected and that is also the focus of the police.”

New Zealand police confirmed officers are investigating the incident on behalf of the coroner but said it was too early to speculate on any potential criminal activity.

Tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand. Photo: Michael Schade via AP