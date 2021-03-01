By Cillian Doyle.

A Wexford TD has said the fishing and seafood sector has been given a greater voice.

Last week, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalgue established the Seafood Sector Taskforce.

The Taskforce will make recommendations to the Minister on the coastal communities that depend on fisheries and the impacts of the fish quota share reductions.

Speaking to Beat News, James Browne TD says it’s a step forward for the sector:

‘In fairness to the fishing community and the seafood sector they have not been heard in recent years.’

‘The outbreak of Brexit has quiet difficult to the fishing community.’

‘This does give them a voice and a seat at the table and I welcome that.’

‘I expect to see these reports fully support the fishing communities, the seafood sector, and the coastal communities.’

‘I hope it can give them the economic support that they need to have mitigate the impact of EU/UK tarde agreement.’