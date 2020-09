Wexford TD James Browne replaces Deputy McConalogue as Minister of State at the Department of Justice.

This follows the appointment of Charlie McConalogue as the new Agriculture Minister.

Deputy Brown has been a member of the Dail since 2016.

Congratulations James Browne on being appointed Minister of State for Law Reform. pic.twitter.com/F5YIjIOERO — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) September 2, 2020