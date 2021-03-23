A leading Sinn Féin TD has criticised a tweet from a party colleague which called on a female TD to “burn at the stake”.
Wexfords Johnny Mythen is reported to have made the comment in a tweet in 2012 about the then Labour Social Protection Minister Joan Burton.
It follows criticism yesterday of a cartoon in a newspaper which depicted Mary Lou Mc Donald as a witch.
Mr Mythen criticised Joan Burton for cutting welfare payments during a time of austerity and supposedly went on to say – “When Joan of Arc Burton is being burnt at the stake, I’d say she needn’t bother calling the fire brigade.”
Speaking at a press conference at Leinster House, Mr Aengus O Snodaigh appealed to everyone to remove inappropriate comments posted in the past.
He said this level of abuse in politics is not acceptable.
“We all have a duty to make sure to monitor our commentary online.
“More and more we are understanding the nature of social media and I think people need to very careful of what they say and I include myself in that.
“We need to be very careful and there can be consequences.”
Johnny Mythen is yet to make a comment.