By Cillian Doyle.

Ireland has the highest college fees in the European Union according to Wexford TD Verona Murphy.

The Independent Deputy raised the issue with Higher Education Minister Simon Harris this week.

The Wexford native believes the state should pay the majority of college fees.

Speaking in the Dail, Verona called for investment from the state to create a better workforce:

“Since the UK and Northern Ireland as you pointed out have left the EU, Ireland now has taken over the title of having the highest university fees in the European Union.”

“We can take steps to ensure that the state pays the majority while reducing the student contribution.”

“Investing in education provides a massive return on investment – both in terms of creating a highly skilled workforce and drive innovation and research.”