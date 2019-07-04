A Wexford student who had to sit one of her Leaving Cert exams in Hospital has described the situation as “inhumane”.

18-year-old Amy Richards took English Paper 1 just three hours after surgery to remove her appendix.

Her dad contacted the State Examinations Commission requesting that her exam be deferred until July, but that request was refused.

Speaking to Beat News this morning, Amy says she feels there’s a lot of pressure put on students around exam time:

A statement from the state examinations commission says a comprehensive review of how best to support students is scheduled.

New measures were introduced to help students who suffer a bereavement to sit exams in July.