A Wexford student has become one of the first to complete his Leaving Cert through the ASD Unit at Good Counsel College in New Ross.

Seamus Ryan – who has Autism Spectrum Disorder – attended the specialist support unit at the Secondary school for 6 years.

Collecting his results yesterday, the 19 year old told Beat News about his hopes for the future:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have passed all my exams. I didn’t think I’d do as well as I did, I’m especially happy that I got a B in home economics. I hope to go to WIT next year to do social studies….I hope to be an SNA.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Principal Aidan O’Brien was delighted for Seamus:

“Thrilled really to see him so happy with what he’s achieved. I think it’s important that we don’t lose sight of those kids who have more challenges, but who’s achievements are equally meritorious.”