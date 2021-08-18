Kevin Galvin

A Wexford Senator says the Chinese Communist Party are influencing the Leaving Certificate.

It’s as the new Chinese Leaving Cert exam doesn’t allow for any script other than simplified Mandarain – introduced in the 1950s by the party to standardise writing across China.

However, traditional scripts – like Cantonese, used in Guangzhou, Taiwan and Hong Kong, will be marked as incorrect if used on the Leaving Cert, in a move which academics say erases exposure to those cultures.

Speaking to Beat News, Malcom Byrne says Chinese influence on our state examinations is worrying:

“There’s certainly a question has to be asked, if a government from outside Ireland were looking to influence the nature of exams in this country.

“But it follows on from a trend whereby the Chinese Communist Party is trying to influence the education system globally, in a number of countries.

“The approach of the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t always follow the rule of law.

“And if we’re going to have trade and good relations then it has to be done on a fair and transparent basis, and unfortunately that’s not happening.”