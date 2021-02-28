By Cillian Doyle.

A Wexford Senator wants the use of the term ‘Óglaigh na hÉireann’ to be an offence for anyone other than the Defence Forces.

The IRA and some other dissident republican groups have used the phrase, which loosely translates as “warriors of Ireland” in English.

Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne says the defence forces deserve the credit for their work:

‘We have excellent Defence Forces.’

‘There have been major challenges and that’s now being addressed with the commission.’

‘We need to address the questions around the terms and conditions of those in our Defence Forces.’

‘It needs to be made clear, there is only one “Óglaigh na hÉireann” and that is those men and women who service bravely in uniform.’