James Cox

The residents of Kilmuckridge village in Co Wexford have today been urged to check their EuroMillions tickets after the National Lottery confirmed the village as the winning location for Friday night’s €500,000 win.

This is the 27th time this year that the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 has been won in Ireland.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at Hammel’s Centra store in Kilmuckridge village, Co. Wexford.

The all-important winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 01, 03, 37, 41 and 46.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Record jackpot

Meanwhile, there was no winner of Friday night’s historic €200 million jackpot (which is now capped ahead of next Tuesday’s draw on December 8th).

EuroMillions players in Ireland could be set for a bumper pay-out in Tuesday night’s draw which promises a massive increase in lower tier prizes due to the €200 million jackpot cap.

Under the EuroMillions community rules, a jackpot is capped at €200 million and any excess will flow down to the next prize tier at which there are winners. If not won, the jackpot can remain capped at €200 million for up to four draws.

On the fifth draw (at cap), if the €200 million jackpot is still not won, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier with a prize winner.

Speaking after Friday night’s EuroMillions record-breaking €200 million jackpot draw, a spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “We really are in unprecedented territory as the EuroMillions jackpot hits €200 million for the first time in the history of the game. As we have reached the maximum jackpot cap, all the jackpot prize excess will now flow down to lower prize tiers which means that on top of the truly life-altering €200 million jackpot up for grabs, these lower tier prizes could create even more millionaires in Ireland in Tuesday night’s draw.”

Meanwhile, the biggest National Lottery win of the year was announced in Cork this week as a winning €10.7 million ticket was sold in Rochestown.