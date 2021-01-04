The N25 is closed between New Ross and Wexford Town at Ballinaboola due to a crash.

Icy conditions are reported in the area as well as many locations across the country.

In the South East, there continues to be very frosty and icey patches reported following overnight temperatures dropping below freezing.

Dangerous driving conditions frequently occur when road surface temperatures are below zero.

Drivers are urged to take extra care, to avoid high speeds and to plan their route.

Frosty patches will be slow to clear in some areas this morning.