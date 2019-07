The volunteer crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 3.27pm to reports of two people in a rib that had broken down in Wexford Harbour.

The lifeboat responded within 5 minutes of being paged by the Irish Coast Guard and were on scene within 10 minutes.

The crew assessed that the people weren’t in need of medical assistance and then took the rib under tow to the safety of a nearby slipway.

Photo: RNLI/Lorraine Galvin.