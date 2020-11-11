The country’s 14-day incidence rate is estimated to be half of its peak on October 25th.

It is now 151 – down from 309 after 270 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday, as well as 16 additional deaths.

Donegal, Limerick and Meath have the highest rates in the country, while Leitrim, Wexford and Wicklow have the lowest.

Dr Ray Walley is the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP advisor to the HSE.

He says despite the progress being made, restrictions should not be lifted too early:

“What we know about Covid is that it is an extremely infectious organism.”

“We need to continue on the path we are.”

“Certainly, I think we should continue to apply the full length of time that was planned in Level 5.”