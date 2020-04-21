The Maritime Festival in Wexford has been cancelled.

Organisers say they hope to reschedule the event for later in the year.

They want to assure loyal supporters that full preparations are underway for the 10th anniversary in 2021.

In a statement to Beat news this morning, they said;

“We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for your support of the festival and also to say thank to you to all of you working tirelessly in the frontline. Know that we are thinking of you all during this crisis.”