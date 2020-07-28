A Wexford based ‘man with a van’ who advertised himself as available to do jobs was caught with boxes containing drugs.

17 Kilos of cannabis was found with a street value of €350,000.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard 51-year-old Paul O’Leary of Follyhouse Lane, New Ross was simply a courier and he had no wider involvement.

O’Leary pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs for sale or supply at Sir Rogersons Quay in Dublin on April 24th 2017.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned sentencing until November 16th this year to allow a probation report to be prepared.