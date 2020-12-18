The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,149 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 17th December, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 78,254 * confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

In the South East,

Wexford has the highest in the region and the second highest case figure in the Republic with 59 new cases.

Carlow has 13, Waterford has 11, Kilkenny has 9 while Tipperary has less than 5 new cases of the virus.

Of the cases notified today;

310 are men / 265 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

193 in Dublin, 59 in Wexford, 47 in Louth, 42 in Meath, 34 in Cork and the remaining 207 cases are spread all other remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 198 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Over the past week, we have expressed significant concern that the level of infection was deteriorating day on day. The data today adds further evidence that the situation is getting worse more rapidly than we expected.

“The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week. With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it.

“Each one of us must do all we can to protect public health – cut your contacts, see only those you need to see. Choose to socialise safely, outdoors if possible. If you see a crowd, avoid it.

By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks and months to come – and in doing so, we can protect the vulnerable and prevent unnecessary deaths.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.