From Food Truck of the Year to Newcomer of the Year, the ‘steaks’ were at the Irish Takeaway Awards.

The inaugural awards celebrate restaurants and takeaways that have provided excellent food and service across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Foodies from across the country gathered in Athlone’s Radisson Blu Hotel celebrate all things ‘cheeky takeaways’.

Wexford took the crown for both the The Champion Chip and Fish & Chip Takeaways of the Year.

The Little Saltee Chipper in Kilmore Quay took the title of Fish & Chip Takeaway of the Year, while ‘The Champion Chip Award’ was won by Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips in Wexford Town.

As for some of the other categories, Chandpur in Donegal was named as the Indian Takeaway of the Year, Genoa Café in Warrenpoint, Down won Takeaway Team of the Year, and Burger of the Year was given to Denjoes Family Restaurant & Takeaway in Castleisland, Kerry.

Without further ado, here are the full list of winners in the various different categories.

American Takeaway of the Year 2019 – Cranky Yankee Corn Dogs, Dublin

Newcomer of the Year 2019 – Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Donegal

Italian Takeaway of the Year 2019 – Fire & Stone Pizzeria, Limavady, Derry

Kebab Takeaway of the Year 2019 – Sphinx Stranmillis, Belfast

Mexican Takeaway of the Yearn 2019 – Vocho, Galway

Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year 2019 -The Gourmet Offensive, Galway

Innovative Takeaway of the Year 2019 – Boxty’s, Galway

Sweet Treat of the Year 2019 – Mammy Johnston’s, Sligo

Indian Takeaway of the Year 2019 – Chandpur, Donegal

The Champion Chip Award 2019 – Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips, Wexford

Asian Takeaway of the Year 2019 – Miyazaki, Cork

Takeaway Team of the Year 2019 – Genoa Café, Warrenpoint, Down

Burger of the Year 2019 – Denjoes Family Restaurant & Takeaway, Castleisland, Kerry

Café Takeaway of the Year 2019 – Café Nova, Castlebar, Mayo

Food Truck of the Year 2019 – Pyke ‘N’ Pommes, Derry

Healthy Takeaway of the Year 2019 – Bia Rebel Ramen, Belfast