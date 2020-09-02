Gardaí in Wexford have stopped a tractor that hadn’t been registered for tax in ten years.

Wexford’s Road Policing Unit stopped the New Holland TM-165 during a routine checkpoint in Kilmuckridge on Monday.

Gardaí took to Twitter yesterday, saying: “Wexford Roads Policing Unit seized this tractor after it was stopped at a checkpoint in Kilmuckridge, where it transpired that it had not been taxed for over 10 years.”

Wexford Roads Policing Unit seized this tractor after it was stopped at a checkpoint in Kilmuckridge, where it transpired that it had not been taxed for over 10 years. pic.twitter.com/Bo0yqKPkmo — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 1, 2020

Meanwhile in Tipperary, a BMW motorist was arrested for driving with a fake licence while under the influence of cannabis.

The motorist was arrested with proceedings to follow.

Cahir Gardaí were operating a checkpoint on the Tipperary Road when they stopped this car. Using the Mobility App it was found that the driver’s licence was a counterfeit. The driver then tested positive Cannabis. The driver was arrested. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/WazUCWW7Zx — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 1, 2020

