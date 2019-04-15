Gardaí in Wexford have taken to Twitter to detail a speeding offence that occurred on the M11 yesterday.

The driver of a Mercedes Benz E-Class was clocked doing 154kmph in a 120kmph zone.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) was issued to the driver.

Wexford RPU: Driver detected at 154km/h in 120km/h zone on M11 yesterday. FCPN issued.#slowdown pic.twitter.com/pJiACNEz86 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 15, 2019

Elsewhere in Wexford, the county’s Road Policing Unit (RPU) stopped a motorist behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta that had a defective brake light.

On closer inspection, the vehicle was found to have no insurance or tax, and a bald tire.

Gardaí took the decision to impound the vehicle.

Wexford RPU: Driver stopped for non-working brake light, on inspection

car had bald tyre. Driver had No insurance/ tax Car impounded. pic.twitter.com/fQrVzmfzJh — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 15, 2019

Image: @GardaTraffic Twitter account