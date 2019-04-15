Gardaí in Wexford have taken to Twitter to detail a speeding offence that occurred on the M11 yesterday.

The driver of a Mercedes Benz E-Class was clocked doing 154kmph in a 120kmph zone.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) was issued to the driver.

Elsewhere in Wexford, the county’s Road Policing Unit (RPU) stopped a motorist behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta that had a defective brake light.

On closer inspection, the vehicle was found to have no insurance or tax, and a bald tire.

Gardaí took the decision to impound the vehicle.

Image: @GardaTraffic Twitter account

