By Joleen Murphy
During routine level 5 checkpoints under operation Fanacht over the weekend, Gardai in Wexford came across a vehicle that had no NCT for over almost 7 years.
The Divisional Roads Policing Unit was conducting a checkpoint yesterday in the Kilmuckridge area.
A Jeep was stopped that had no NCT since 2014 and no car tax.
Gardaí also made the discovery that the driver of the vehicle had no insurance.
The Jeep was seized and Gardaí have confirmed that a prosecution is to follow.
Photo Credit: Wexford Garda Division Facebook
