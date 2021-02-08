During routine level 5 checkpoints under operation Fanacht over the weekend, Gardai in Wexford came across a vehicle that had no NCT for over almost 7 years.

The Divisional Roads Policing Unit was conducting a checkpoint yesterday in the Kilmuckridge area.

A Jeep was stopped that had no NCT since 2014 and no car tax.

Gardaí also made the discovery that the driver of the vehicle had no insurance.