Gardaí in Wexford have fined five individuals who were found to be travelling beyond their 5km travel limit.

The five occupants were en route from Tipperary to Wexford when they were stopped just outside New Ross at a checkpoint.

All were beyond their 5km limit and failed to provide a valid reason for their excursion.

Fixed payment notices were issued to all occupants.

Taking to the @GardaTraffic Twitter account, Gardaí said: “New Ross Gardaí conducting a checkpoint today stopped a car travelling from Tipperary to Wexford with 5 people on board. All were outside the 5km travel limit without reasonable excuse. Fixed payment notices issued & all occupants advised on the current public health restrictions.”

Meanwhile, a motorist in Carlow was stopped for travelling 83kph in a 50kph zone.

When stopped by the county’s Road Policing Unit, the motorist was found to be driving while disqualified with a false insurance disc.

The motorist was arrested and charged while the vehicle was impounded.

