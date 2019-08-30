The family of a young Wexford man want as many people as possible to help them out.

16-year-old Tyler Murphy died on the 29th of August.

His family say his passion was “super cars” and they are appealing for as many people as possible to turn up at his funeral, with their cars, to give him “the send off he deserves”.

His funeral takes place tomorrow.

Right here it goes it is with heavy heart I am writing this and I hope people will reach out and help one of my friends… Posted by Amy Howlin on Friday, August 30, 2019