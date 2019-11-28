A Wexford dad is feared dead following the emergence of gruesome ransom videos from a Colombian drugs cartel.

40-year-old James Hillis from the Forth Mountain area has been missing in Colombia for over four weeks, however, the family now fear he may be dead following the emergence of ‘gruesome’ videos.

The videos, which allegedly feature James being tortured, have been sent to family members in recent days.

Criminals allegedly made a €150,000 ransom for his safe return.

James is known to Gardaí and has been convicted of a number of previous offences, but is not considered a major criminal.

The Irish Independent report that it is understood that James is regarded in the Wexford locality as a “wheeler-dealer type” and comes from an “extremely decent family.”

Gardaí are aware of the videos in question and have confirmed that they are making enquiries with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Colombian officials.