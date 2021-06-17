By Dean Egan.

File photo

An elderly couple in Wexford fear losing their home due to erosion by the sea.

Willie and Lal Pierce, who live in Seaview, have already lost up to seven acres of their farm to coastal erosion.

The couple now worry that their ancestral home will be the next thing to go, after the ocean claimed part of their garden in Janaury of last year.

Speaking to Beat news, local councillor Ger Carty, says the pair have already used their savings to prevent further damage:

“It’s disappointing that they had to do-so, but that may not last very long.”

“Then there’s the frustration of licenses and planning permission that go with any of these works.”

“It’s been frustrated by the time frames in relation to the grant application, but also the different criteria you must meet.”