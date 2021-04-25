By Cillian Doyle.

Dog fouling is the responsibility of dog owners.

That’s the message from Wexford County Council as they partner up with three local authorities in the South East for their new ‘Bag It & Bin It’ initiative.

There has been an increase in dog fouling since the pandemic began, as more people go on walks daily than they would have pre-Covid times.

Speaking to Beat News, Cliona Connolly from Wexford County Council explains more:

“We have teamed up with the local authorities of Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford City and County Council’s to promote this simple message of Bag It and Bin It – and it will run until the end of the year.”

Cliona Connolly added that most people might not think that dog fouling affects others:

“If you think of the wheelchair user – you use your hands to push the wheels a lot of the time and your hands are in it.

Sometimes it’s unavoidable as a wheelchair user – it’s easy for you as a pedestrian to avoid, as you can just step around it.

But as a wheelchair user or a boogie, it is difficult to avoid.”