Wexford County Council has advised the public that a temporary “No Swimming” notice has been issued in respect of Duncannon Beach.

Recent tests conducted as part of the Council’s routine bathing water sampling programme showed slightly elevated levels of microbiological contamination at Duncannon beach.

Following consultation with the HSE, the Council has decided to temporarily prohibit swimming at the popular beach in the interest of public health.

Further water quality samples were taken this morning Monday 12 August.

The results of these tests are expected within 48 hours, at which time the swimming prohibition notice will be reviewed.

In the meantime, they have taken the sensible precaution to prohibit swimming at the beach, with “No Swimming” notices erected on site.

Wexford County Council say:

“There is no obvious cause for these recent poor bathing water quality results, though recent spells of heavy rain may have been a contributing factor.”

The Council’s technical staff are currently investigating the matter.

Wexford County Council appeals to those visiting Duncannon Beach to abide by the “No Swimming” ban until it has been removed.

Regular updates will be issued through local radio, social media and the Council’s website.