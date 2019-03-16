Wexford Councillor Malcolm Byrne received a shock win in the European elections today.

The Gorey-based councillor claimed the Fianna Fail nomination to contest the Ireland South constituency in May’s European elections.

Cork TD Billy Kelleher lost out in his bid by just 8 votes at the selection convention in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

The Wexford politician polled 347 first preference votes, just 5 more than Kelleher on 342 and Jason Fitzgerald followed on 195.

The distribution of Waterford’s Kieran Hartley’s votes, 29 in total and the elimination of Jason Fitzgerald saw Cllr. Byrne receive the highest number of votes at the convention event at the Minella hotel in Clonmel today.

It comes as a shock in political circles as the cork TD, who is Fianna Fail’s enterprise spokesperson, was expected to win the selection.

Malcolm Byrne, a member of Wexford county Council since 2009 and the Head of Communications with the HEA will now contest the Ireland South MEP constituency for Fianna Fail.

Cllr. Byrne tweeted his reaction to the news.

Delighted and honoured to have been selected as the @fiannafailparty candidate to contest the #IrelandSouth constituency for the European Parliament in May. — Malcolm Byrne (@malcolmbyrne) March 16, 2019

