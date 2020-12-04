Registration fees for nurses, healthcare staff and teachers should be waived for next year.

That’s the view of Wexford Councillor Michael Sheehan, who has called on the Government to make the change.

Members pay the annual fees to their respective councils, to allow them work in the sectors.

Speaking to Beat news, Councillor Sheehan says it would be a token of appreciation for their hard-work during the pandemic:

“Frontline workers deserve a break; I have called for a tax credit for workers but given their unique role in fighting the Covid Pandemic, Nurses are getting their registration reminders now and the NMBI a charge €100 to become a registered nurse/ midwife with them. I think it’s unfair after all we have been through to ask them to pay this charge. Waive the charge, small money but big impact.”

“Teachers face a similar charge from the Teaching Council and they too, should be given a waiver to show our thanks in overcoming the obstacles to keep teaching live.”

“After receiving requests from several nursing staff, I have been in touch with Mícheál Martin and Stephen Donnelly to make this happen. It is a small gesture but a meaningful one that shows our appreciation and understanding of the pressures they face.”

“It’s one small part of many things we can do to show our thanks to them, their families and their vocations to keep us safe.”