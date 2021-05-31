By Dean Egan.

A Wexford Councillor says the County Council must put a greater focus on coastal resorts on sunny weekends from here on in.

Hundreds of people flocked to coastal areas across the South East yesterday to enjoy the sunshine.

Traffic was a problem in Bunclody and New Ross in particular with tailbacks reported for much of yesterday afternoon.

Speaking to Beat news, Gorey-based Councillor Fionntán O Suilleabhain says it was great to see people back, but he says there were problems too:

“I know Courtown and Cahore had a big problem with cars abandoned everywhere, and had emergency services needed to access the slipway or the harbour, it wouldn’t have happened, it would have been a disaster.”

“We had jet skis in both areas too, which have been a bit of a hazard, and obviously littering was a massive problem.”