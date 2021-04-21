By Dean Egan.

A Wexford Councillor believes Enniscorthy is the ideal location for an IDA advanced technology building.

The IDA strategy for the next 4 years notes that the organisation will work with the local authority to advance planning permission for the build.

Speaking to Beat news, Councillor Aidan Browne, says he has contacted the two main stakeholders:

“Advanced technology buildings serve as high profile production, manufacturing and technology spaces. As well as production areas, there is office space included, and generally they’re built to allow for future expansion.”

“The M11 Enniscorthy bypass has enhanced the town’s accessibility to Dublin and Wexford.”

“I am confident that an advanced technology building will attract world-class employers to Enniscorthy.”

“That’s why I’ve written to IDA CEO Martin Shanahan and Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright explaining why Enniscorthy is ready to entice employers to an advanced technology building, ideally suited to either the Enniscorthy Technology Park or the Enniscorthy Business District on the Dublin Road”