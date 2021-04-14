Kevin Galvin

A Wexford Councillor has apologised for using the n-word during a council debate.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Pip Breen used the remark in a heated exchange to describe the planning regulator Niall Cussen.

Breen described Cussen as a “n***** in the woodpile” during a heated debate about the county development plan, before immediately withdrawing the remark during an online council meeting on Monday.

There has been some controversy about the plan, in which the regular is seeking for more high-density residential housing in towns and villages, and a significant reduction of one-off rural houses.

Councillor Breen told local radio he was mortified at having made the remark:

“I used a very unfortunate remark” said the Councillor, now in his 70th year.

“I don’t know where it came from or how it came into my head, and I used it, but I immediately withdrew it and apologised for using it.

“I was a remark I have never used before, I don’t know where it came from.”