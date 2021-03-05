By Cillian Doyle.

A new scheme should be developed to help support local businesses and communities post-Covid.

That’s the view of Wexford Councillor Michael Sheehan, who has pitched the idea to government.

The initiative would operate an SSIA style system through the Chambers of Commerce in the South East.

Speaking to Beat News, the Fianna Fail Councillor says it would help boost the local economy:

“For example – if you went into the Chamber of Commerce and you handed over €100 in cash for vouchers – they give you 23% more which is the VAT – the government reimburse the Chamber of Commerce – so now instead of having €100, you have €123 to spend directly in the local economy.”

“If it’s done through the local Chambers of Commerce – all of the money will stay local and it will improve the town centres across the region – people will have local money to spend in local shops.”