A mother from Wexford has penned an open letter to the Health Minister, Simon Harris.

Yesterday, Tommy Kinsella had a major heart operation cancelled for the eighth time.

The 7-year-old was born with a congenital heart defect, and was scheduled for a mitral valve repair / replacement procedure at Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

His mother, Noirin, has taken to social media in a desperate bid to get help for her son, who can’t go out in public without a medical mask, due to his condition.

The procedure has been rescheduled for next week, however Noirin says this has happened every week since November, and says the cancellations are due to bed shortages, emergencies and understaffing.

Dear Simon Harris TDMy name is Nóirín Kinsella and in this picture is my son Tommy and husband Gary.Tommy was born… Posted by Noirin Kinsella on Tuesday, January 7, 2020