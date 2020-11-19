Think local before you click this Christmas and beyond!

That’s the message from the latest online shopping initiative to come from Slaneyside, lovewexford.ie, which takes aim at the big guns of e-commerce in a bid to keep local money in the local economy.

An online hub for hundreds of local suppliers in need of your business, lovewexford.ie aims to cover all of your shopping needs.

It goes without saying that businesses are struggling due to lack of footfall on our streets and towns so it’s vital that we keep in mind that every €10 spent locally on Irish products generates more than €40 of benefit to the local economy in terms of employment. (Source: ISME)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Wexford (@lovewexford)

In that spirit, the people behind lovewexford.ie are urging shoppers to ask themselves if there’s a Wexford business that has what they want before heading to the likes of Amazon and other online retail giants.

“All we want to do is keep the money circulating in or community,” Wexford business owner Tom Kelleher said. “The larger brands don’t spend in our towns and don’t contribute to our survival,” he continued.

The website is live now. Go on – give it a try and support local!

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels